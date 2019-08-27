PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Belaz truck in tank design to be presented in Zhodino

The giant weighing 90 tons was designed by creative team for thе Day of Tank Troops. It will be exposed in the Victory Park on September 15.

