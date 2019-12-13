BelAZ trucks to be sent to Iran

Iran is interested in large deliveries of our BelAZ trucks. A delegation from this country visited the enterprise, where they discussed the cooperation strategy. Our mining equipment has been in high demand on the Iranian market for the last ten years. Since we plan to increase the production volume in the mining industry, the guests expressed interest in the purchase of another 800 dump trucks. In the first place, they were interested in dump trucks with carrying capacity from 90 to 130 tons.