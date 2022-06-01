BelGee brings down prices of cars

The State Control Committee has studied the issue of price formation for BelGee cars. This topic was heard on Monday at a meeting on socio-economic issues at the Palace of Independence. The President drew attention to the problem of rising prices on the example of a particular car. At the request of the head of state, the experts of the State Control Committee studied the actual cost of production of cars, the cost of their delivery, servicing loans and the overall financial situation of the company. It turned out that there are inoperative resources. As the State Control Committee pointed out, the reserves of the cost of domestic products must be sought all the time.