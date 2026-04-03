BelExpo to Host Belagro-2026 Exhibition on June 2- 6

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The opening date of the Belagro exhibition has been announced. It will be held from June 2-6 at the Minsk International Exhibition Center "BelExpo."

The forum's objective remains unchanged: to present the export potential of the Belarusian agricultural sector to the world, showcase innovative solutions, and strengthen international cooperation.

Representatives from seven countries and eight Russian regions have already confirmed their participation as official delegations.

Leadership from the SCO, the Eurasian Economic Commission, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, and a delegation from the Russian Ministry of Agriculture are also expected to attend.