Belgium asks EU to soften sanctions against Belarusian potash

Europe is beginning to realize the destructiveness of sanctions against Belarus for its own economy. As Bloomberg agency reported, Belgium addressed to the European Union with a request to mitigate sanctions against Belarusian potash, which had a negative impact on the European companies. In their letter to the EU Member-States, diplomats cited an example of a large Belgian company, supplying water, which faced problems at customs because of the restrictions on potassium content.



Other companies have had similar problems. The letter also says that European companies may lose out to competitors if Belarus finds other buyers. And if European companies are forced to buy products from other suppliers, it will lead to higher prices and lower quality of potash fertilizers.







