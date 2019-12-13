Belarusian Food Industry Concern: 47% of imported confectionery products will be substituted with domestic ones

Belarusian producers substitute imports and negotiate prices with the trade. This project was discussed today at a business meeting with the retail network, where new products were presented as well. In six months, almost half of all Belarusian products have been replaced by foreign ones. There are plans to increase both the figures and the assortment.



According to the Belarusian Food Industry Concern, the main task is to saturate the domestic market. The export potential is also very high. Today about a third of the goods are shipped to the foreign markets. One of the buyers is China; this year it will be offered chocolates. There are plans to supply new import substituting products as well.



2.5 million Christmas presents



The Belarusian Food Industry Concern is actively getting ready for the New Year. At least two and a half million presents are promised; they are already being packed. There will be 30% more candy packages than last year. They are trying to keep prices at the level of 2021. But there will still be a certain percentage increase in price due to the growth in the cost of raw materials and packaging.



