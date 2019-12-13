3.43 RUB
Belarusian Food Concern modernizing and re-equipping confectionery industry
The Belarusian Food Concern is modernizing and re-equipping the confectionery industry. Today it is one of the most competitive markets. The concern notes that the competition is getting tougher both in the foreign and domestic market. And in order not to lose its positions and to strengthen them, the enterprises need modernization and a new assortment. For example, Krasny Pishchevik company is already working on the production of basic types of marmalade. And Slodych is preparing a line of soft cookies.
Slodych is a major producer of cookies in Belarus. Our production capacity allows producing up to 11 thousand tons per year; our biscuits are popular in 16 countries. Slodych has a stable first place in sales. They are ready to expand the product line, for example to make candies.
For 30 years, Belagroprombank has been working with thousands of enterprises from different regions of Belarus, thereby supporting the real sector of the economy. Using a variety of instruments, it also helps small and medium-sized businesses to develop and contributes to the social and economic development of Belarus.
