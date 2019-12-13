PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Belarusian Textile Industry implements 7 innovative projects

The Belarusian Textile Industry is carrying out seven innovative projects. This was told by the chairperson of the department Tatiana Lugina. For example, Grodno-based Gronitex has installed a flax fiber conversion line, while Kobrin-based Ruchayka is installing additional lines for laminating its fabrics. As for the flagships of the concern, large-scale modernization continues at the Orsha Flax Mill. Then equipment will be substantially upgraded there before 2023.

