Belneftekhim expecting tanker with American oil to arrive in Klaipeda before June 5
A tanker with alternative oil from the U.S. for Belarus should arrive at the port of Klaipeda not later than June 5. This was stated today in Belneftekhim. Now the ship is in the Atlantic Ocean with 80 thousand tons of American Bakken oil. After unloading the raw materials by rail will be delivered to Naftan. Supply of oil resources from alternative sources is now part of Belarus' strategy to ensure the sustainability of the domestic market.
