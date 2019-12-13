Belarusian delegation to visit Bashkortostan

The Belarusian delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Subbotin will pay a visit to Bashkortostan this week. The dialogue, which was started in Minsk during the official meetings and investment forum, will be continued in Ufa. Belarus is ready to increase the commodity turnover with this Russian Region, with the special accent on cooperation, said the head of Bashkortostan Radiy Khabirov. New projects are being discussed in the engineering industry to diversify the types of vehicles, as well as in petrochemical and agro-industrial sectors.



In 2024, Ufa will celebrate its 450th anniversary, and the roads and infrastructure will be actively upgraded for the occasion. The participation of Belarusian companies in these projects is being discussed now.



