Belarusian economy continues its recovery growth, agriculture ads to strengths of the sector

The Belarusian economy continues its recovery growth. For the first quarter, GDP increased by 4.1% compared to the level of last year. And this is the outstripping growth rate, emphasized the specialized Ministry.

Agriculture was added to the strengths of the Belarusian economy (industry, trade and construction) this year. Agricultural production grew by 6.8%. And this is even more than the industrial upswing. In 3 months, the output of the Ministry of Industry added 6.5%. The most popular indicator of the state of the economy - inflation - also fits into the forecast.

Andrei Kartun, First Deputy Minister of Economy of Belarus:

“Over the quarter, inflation rose by 102.1% against December, in annual terms 5.6%. It's important that the figure of 102 already includes the traditional price increase. We have the largest increase in prices already in the first quarter. This is due to seasonal factors, when fruits and vegetables grow. And we also have a traditional increase in administratively regulated prices from January 1 - these are housing and utilities services. This is a significant factor. In the future, we see that inflation will slow down, the growth rate in annual terms will remain the same and may decrease.”