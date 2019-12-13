PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Belarusian exposition begins work at International Agricultural Exhibition in Serbia

The Belarusian exposition began its work at the International Agricultural Exhibition in Serbia, which is the largest display platform in South-Eastern Europe! Our country has the largest stand: more than 30 Belarusian companies presented their products. These well-known brands range from Gomselmash to the Soligorsk poultry factory! The exhibition is already beneficial: a memorandum to create an assembly production of Belarusian electric buses in Serbia has been signed. And the farmers have expressed interest in purchase of Belarusian equipment for harvesting apples.

