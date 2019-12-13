French fries produced in Belarus are world-class product

General Director of the Scientific and Research Center for Potato and Vegetable Growing of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus Vadzim Makhanko told how the French fries are produced in Belarus.



Vadim Makhanko noted that since the raw base was ready, there were no problems with the production of potatoes. The Belarusian potato variety "Nara" shows excellent results in terms of yield, safety and quality of the final product - the French fries.



"Last winter, the first potato products were manufactured and delivered to consumers, including the well-known chains of fast food restaurants. This is a world-class product, superior to what comes to us from Western Europe," Makhanko concluded.



