3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Prospects of Belarusian dairy exports
Exports of Belarusian dairy products since the beginning of the year has increased by more than a third compared to the same period last year. As noted the experts of the agro-industrial complex, the drivers of sales growth are the markets of Russia, as well as the Middle East and Far East. Most of the external supplies account for cheese.
This week the capital will host "Prodexpo-2022" International Exhibition and Fair. And on Sunday, the professional holiday of agricultural and agro-industrial workers will he held.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
Trenin: If a country is not going to give up, then sanctions make it stronger
Minsk fully ready for II International Conference on Eurasian Security
Belarusians can submit proposals on online platform "People's Five-Year Plan"
Church in honor of Saint Sava of Serbia being built in the multifunctional complex "Minsk-Mir
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All