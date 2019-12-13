PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Prospects of Belarusian dairy exports

Exports of Belarusian dairy products since the beginning of the year has increased by more than a third compared to the same period last year. As noted the experts of the agro-industrial complex, the drivers of sales growth are the markets of Russia, as well as the Middle East and Far East. Most of the external supplies account for cheese.

This week the capital will host "Prodexpo-2022" International Exhibition and Fair. And on Sunday, the professional holiday of agricultural and agro-industrial workers will he held.

