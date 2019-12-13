Industry of Belarusian agrarians and good weather contribute to high grain yield

The current heat gives an impetus to the farmers to step up harvesting work. The country's food security depends on people working in the fields, their endurance, industry and determination. To date, the Belarusian agrarians have passed another major milestone. There is more than 7 million tons of grain threshed. The end of mass harvesting of cereals is near, corn, buckwheat and millet are on the way. In most regions the crops are ripe, and in the south of the country some farms have already started the next stage of reaping.