Belarusian farmers plan to complete sowing campaign before May 15

The plan for sowing spring crops in the country is completed. Only 1-2 percent of the area is left in Vitebsk and Grodno regions. Active work proceeds on sowing flax, beets, corn and potatoes.

The weather is favorable for the works of farmers. This week is expected to be warm and dry. In the afternoon, the thermometer will rise to 24 C. It will also be warm on weekend.

