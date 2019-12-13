Belarusian agrarians pass milestone of 3 million tons of grain

Belarusian agrarians have passed another milestone: three million tons of grain have been threshed as of today. The area cultivated is 45 percent. The average yield per hectare is 32.5 quintals. Brest Region is still the leader of reaping (both by harvested volume and by rates): there are almost 737 thousand tons of grain. Minsk Region is just a little behind. Grodno Region is approaching the half-million mark. Repair crews are on duty in the fields to ensure uninterrupted operation of machinery.



