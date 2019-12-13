EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Belarusian banks will be able to participate in currency trading in Russia

Belarusian banks will be able to participate in currency trading in Russia. This is stipulated in the decree of the Cabinet of Ministers. The document approved a list of more than 30 countries, banks and brokers of which will be admitted to trading.

This measure is aimed at improving the efficiency of the mechanism of direct conversion of national currencies of friendly and neutral countries and the formation of direct quotations to the ruble under the demand of the Russian economy. Previously, only Russian residents participated in trading.

