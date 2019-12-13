Belarusian brands on Russian market: prospects of economic cooperation with Russia discussed at President-led government session

The work under sanctions on the Russian market and the advertising and exhibition activities of Belarusian brands were discussed at a government meeting led by President today.



The demand for Belarusian products in Russia has increased markedly in the light of the latest events. Therefore, we cannot miss an opportunity to show our potential. Everything is important: the activity of company heads, managers, businessmen and everyone interested to show and sell their products profitably.



The Belarusian pavilion at VDNKh in Moscow is not a very positive example in this case. Now it looks more like an exhibition-fair, where you can buy domestic goods from clothes to food. Because of this, the work of the pavilion has been criticized by the President. According to the instructions of the head of the state, first of all, the platform should become the center for promoting products of domestic enterprises, where businessmen can also negotiate and sign new contracts.



Alexander Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus:



“The current situation around Belarus, especially in the field of economy, dictates special urgency and certain non-standard required actions in this regard. It is clear that in this situation the Russian Federation has become our principal partner, just as it used to be. We attach special importance to the Russian market. It is not a secret to anyone. That is why we have to mobilize the government. We have to concentrate all our resources in order to be effective in the eastern direction. This does not mean that we should forget other emerging markets and our traditional markets of the European Union and the United States of America, but for now we cannot work there as effectively as we did before these 6-7 or already 12 sets of sanctions were imposed.”



The interregional cooperation has been strengthened. The delegations of Russian regions headed by governors visit Belarus every week. Negotiations are held at the Palace of Independence, they visit factories and regions to negotiate new projects and supplies.



А. Lukashenko on improvement of Belarusian pavilion at VDNKh



The Belarusian pavilion at VDNKh in Moscow should become a kind of dealer in promoting Belarusian goods, services and technologies. This project is an image project for our country.



"It is very important for me and my work because back in the times of Boris Yeltsin and Nazarbayev (the first presidents of the Russian Federation and Kazakhstan) we said that VDNKh should be like the Soviet Union, that all the republics should be represented there. The Baltic States refused, God help them... The VDNKh should be put in order and every country should have a pavilion. That's how we got a pavilion for Belarus," said the Belarusian leader.



Alexander Lukashenko pointed out that he had received information about the Belarusian pavilion through various channels. As the officials in charge report to him, everything is fine, the facility is operating at a profit. "Look, it's important to me that it was a profitable event. But it is even more important that the country's achievements were presented there. And the highest achievements, be it food, clothes, equipment or something else, that it should be sold through VDNKh, through our pavilion. It's in the heart of the great Russia.”



The new concept of the Belarusian pavilion at VDNKh in Moscow



Our pavilion is going to be thoroughly renovated. The reconstruction will allow transferring the trade into a more modern format: to increase the area and expand the product range. All the stores will eventually work as showrooms, i.e. areas for the presentation of goods from Belarusian manufacturers.



