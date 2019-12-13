3.40 RUB
Belarusian companies took part in multidisciplinary exhibition Zimbabwe International Trade Fair
Belarusian companies took part in a multidisciplinary exhibition in Zimbabwe. Our country was represented by more than a dozen brands. Organizations presented their products and services and were looking for new partners in the region of South Africa.
Belarusian exposition was also visited by the President of Zimbabwe along with the First Lady. All in all 21 countries took part in the exhibition.
