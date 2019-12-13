PoliticsEconomyPresidentSocietyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Belarusian oilmen drill 6 new wells in August

Specialists of the Svetlogorsk Drilling Department finished drilling six wells in August, BelTA writes. Four wells were built at the Rechitskoye field. Two more well were opened at Ostashkovichi and Vostochno-Dubrovichsky fields.

In total, in January-August, the drilling crews of SUBR passed through 144,312 meters of rocks and finished drilling 39 wells.

