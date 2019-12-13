3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
Belarusian Horizont laptops production to be launched in December 2022
The series production of Belarusian Horizont laptops will start in December. Over 80 models will be introduced to the market. By the end of the year, the production volume of all Horizont products is estimated to increase by 60%. "The computer will comply with the world modern standards," said Yuri Predko, General Director of JSC Horizont Holding Management Company.
