Belarusian companies interested in cooperation with enterprises of Belgorod Region

Our enterprises are interested in developing trade relations and cooperation with Russian enterprises from Belgorod Region. As the Chamber of Commerce and Industry noted, free economic zones have been set up in Belarus to continue fruitful joint work, the industrial park "Great Stone" is functioning as well. We have major enterprises for the production of potash fertilizers, chemical products, as well as dump trucks. Agriculture is also developed. Representatives of Belgorod Region enterprises will hold a number of negotiations and meetings, get familiar with Minsk and Minsk Region, and visit some Belarusian enterprises.



