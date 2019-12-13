3.42 RUB
Belarusian products presented at exhibition in Dubai
Our exporters will present their capabilities at Gulfood exhibition in Dubai. "Belarus - the taste of nature" became the slogan 6 years ago. This year the Belarusian stand has increased by 1,5 times. 25 companies are involved, some of them are already operating in the markets of the Gulf countries. Meat and dairy products, confectionery, groceries have a Halal certificate. The business program of the Belarusian delegation also includes business briefings and negotiations with representatives of retail chains and importers from dozens of countries.
Gulfood is the world's largest and one of the most prestigious food and beverage displays. Annually about 5 000 companies from 85 countries participate in it with 100 000 people coming from all over the world.
