Belarusian products can now be bought in "Russian Post" branches
From condensed milk and chocolate to canned meat and vegetable stew. It will now be possible to buy Belarusian products in the offices of the "Russian Post".
A Belarusian-Russian pilot project has been launched in Moscow. And if the residents of the capital will like this innovation, then the sales will start in 150 Moscow post offices, and in the future the idea will be picked up in the regions.
Now there are more than 60 types of products in the range. These are Belarusian dairy, meat and vegetable preserves, sauces, candies, chocolate, cookies and juices. Belarusian cheeses and sausages may appear soon.
Belarusian products are popular not only in Moscow and Moscow Region. Recently, residents of one of the districts of the Leningrad Region made a New Year present. There opened a store where you can buy products - almost all Belarusian manufacturers of food. Today in St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region there are already 145 such stores.
