Belarusian dump trucks conquer new horizons

As for BelAZ, our dump trucks will also work in the Gobi Desert. The company has already shipped 3 lots of 130-ton giants to Mongolia. The mine, where the trucks are planned to be used, is one of the largest coal reserves in the world.

Consumers are well acquainted with the Belarusian brand, have extensive experience in operating and servicing our mining dump trucks. Last year alone, 35 vehicles were sent to Mongolia.



