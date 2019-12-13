Belarusian potato varieties take root on Sakhalin

The Belarusian potato shows decent results on Sakhalin. As famous Belarusian potato breeder and head of the scientific and practical center Vadim Makhanko told the ATN, thanks to the Belarusian potato varieties Sakhalin has turned from potato importer to exporter. Our scientists also actively cooperate with farmers of the central part of Russia, helping to solve specific problems.



170 potato varieties have already been registered in Belarus. Breeders are working on novelties that will surprise not only producers, but also consumers of potato products, including fries and chips of unusual different colors.



