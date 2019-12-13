EconomyPoliticsPresidentSocietyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Belarusian farmers need to harvest less than 6% of grain area

The harvest weighs almost 7 700 000 tons. The average yield is 37,2 centners per hectare. The harvest ends in Brest, Gomel, Grodno, and Minsk Regions. The largest harvest is in Minsk Region. 1 964 000 tons of grain was threshed. Winter crops are being sowed in Belarus.

