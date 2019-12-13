3.42 RUB
Belarusian business ready to produce import-substituting products worth several billion dollars
The Belarusian business is ready to release import-substituting products worth several billion dollars. This was stated in the fund to support entrepreneurs. The current sanctions situation forces many manufacturers to speed up the pace of abandoning foreign components. The products from the private sector can replace them to bring interested buyers and sellers together, contact and cooperative exchanges are regularly held.
One of the contact and cooperative exchanges was held today at the site of the Belarusian Utility States. Here they reduce the share of imported component in the finished products every month.
