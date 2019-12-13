PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Belarusian crop weighs 4 641 000 tons. Minsk Region becomes leader in threshing

4 641 000 tons of grain. This is how much the crop of this year already weighs. One third of the area remains to be threshed. 964 000 tons of crop on the account of Brest Region. The region can become the second harvesting millionaire in the country. The leader in threshing is Minsk Region. 1 123 000 tons of grain hs been harvested here. The highest yield is in Grodno region - 39.3 centners per hectare.

