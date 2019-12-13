3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
Belarusian leader meets with Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko
The world is in a state of uncertainty. And it requires even more vigilance and determination from the government in its actions, so as not to miss a single opportunity in these difficult conditions. We are not reaching the level of last year. The reasons for this are coronavirus and the borders closed due to the pandemic, the tax maneuver in the oil industry, and the difficult internal political situation. The government focuses on improving the quality of life of Belarusians and safety. At the meeting, it was noted that more and more people are beginning to appreciate what they have.
Despite external factors, the social obligations undertaken by the state have been fulfilled. Pensions, benefits, subsidies, sick leave are paid on time and in full. It was possible to prevent the growth of unemployment. At the end of the first half of the year, only slightly more than 4% of citizens were unable to find a job.
