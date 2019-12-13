3.42 RUB
Belarusian pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai praised by critics
The Belarusian pavilion at the exhibition EXPO-2020 DUBAI was in the top and took the second place in the category "Best Elements and Details" according to the jury's vote. Besides, our pavilion was included into TOP-40 of 200 hundred best exhibitions according to the opinion of viewers. It should be noted that earlier the centerpiece of the Belarusian exposition - a 9-meter handmade frame tapestry "The Tree of Knowledge" - was recognized as one of the most interesting cultural exhibits of the exhibition according to the main media partner CNN-Arabic.
