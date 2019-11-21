3.39 RUB
More than 10 companies represent Belarus at International Exhibition of Agriculture and Food Industry
The International Exhibition of Agriculture and Food Industry opened in Tbilisi. Our pavilion is presents more than 10 companies. These are manufacturers of machinery, tires and food. Top managers of the domestic companies held talks with Georgian businessmen on increasing sales. Our export to Georgia is expected to grow significantly.
