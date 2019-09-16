3.42 RUB
Belarusian Industrial Investment Forum to open on September 17
The Belarusian Industrial Forum starts tomorrow. The business of Slovakia, Japan and India will seek new partners in our country. Delegations will appreciate the Belarusian scientific and technological developments, which will subsequently be introduced into. The innovation in industry will help achieve a GDP of $ 100 billion - this is the task for the next five-year period.
The Belarusian Industrial and Investment Forum will last 4 days and will end on Friday.
