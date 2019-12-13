PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Belarusian stand presented at international industrial exhibition "Innoprom. Central Asia" in Tashkent

An effective platform for professional dialogue and a good opportunity to demonstrate one’s potential. Innoprom. Central Asia" international exhibition opened in Tashkent.

This year, the event has brought together 240 exhibitors. The brand made in Belarus is among them. Our stand is a showcase of domestic high-tech products, which is represented by 15 companies: from tractors, combines and automotive components to new solutions and advanced computer and software products. In fact, this exhibition is a good opportunity to enter and gain a foothold in the Central Asian markets.

"Innoprom. Central Asia" will run for three days. The forum's agenda includes a full business program, presentations, meetings, and negotiations.

