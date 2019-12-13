3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
MTZ plans to produce Belarusian tractor with Chinese engine in early 2023
MTZ plans to release a Belarusian tractor with a Chinese engine early next year. This is an import-substituting model: Russian navigation system and Belarusian-made hydraulics are used in its production. The novelty is designed for transport, stationary and energy-intensive agricultural work. In addition, the tractor can also be used in construction.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
Trenin: If a country is not going to give up, then sanctions make it stronger
Minsk fully ready for II International Conference on Eurasian Security
Belarusians can submit proposals on online platform "People's Five-Year Plan"
Church in honor of Saint Sava of Serbia being built in the multifunctional complex "Minsk-Mir
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All