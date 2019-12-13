PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
MTZ plans to produce Belarusian tractor with Chinese engine in early 2023

MTZ plans to release a Belarusian tractor with a Chinese engine early next year. This is an import-substituting model: Russian navigation system and Belarusian-made hydraulics are used in its production. The novelty is designed for transport, stationary and energy-intensive agricultural work. In addition, the tractor can also be used in construction.

