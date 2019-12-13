Belarusian-Indian Industrial Forum held in New Delhi

A course towards cooperation. New Delhi hosted the Belarusian-Indian Industrial Forum, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of our country. The Belarusian delegation led by Deputy Minister of Industry Dmitry Kharitonchik, was represented by five major domestic enterprises, included in the structure of the Ministry of Industry. The event included negotiations with over 60 representatives of the Indian business community. The Indian side highly appreciated the industrial and export potential of Belarusian manufacturers and expressed its readiness to establish further cooperation.