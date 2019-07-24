PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Belarusian-Iranian business forum to be held today in Minsk

The event will be attended by the Chambers of Commerce and Industry of the two countries, as well as business representatives. During the meeting, the parties will consider the development of bilateral cooperation in trade, industry, agriculture and the construction of mines.

Issues of business cooperation, promising projects in the banking, medical, and petrochemical sectors will be addressed.

