3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Belarusian-Iranian business forum to be held today in Minsk
The event will be attended by the Chambers of Commerce and Industry of the two countries, as well as business representatives. During the meeting, the parties will consider the development of bilateral cooperation in trade, industry, agriculture and the construction of mines.
Issues of business cooperation, promising projects in the banking, medical, and petrochemical sectors will be addressed.
President
All
Lukashenko: The world is increasingly starting to talk about socialism
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All