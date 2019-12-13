Belarusian-Cuban business forum held in Minsk

Cuba is interested in enhancing economic cooperation with Belarus. Today in Minsk, the sides held a business forum. Representatives of business circles of the two countries were among the invitees.



According to last year's results, the mutual trade turnover amounted to almost 23 million dollars. This year, the pace has slowed down a bit, but there is room for growth. Engineering and pharmaceutics are among the priority spheres. The Belarusian Chamber of Commerce and Industry continues its work with the Latin American market. A meeting with the Argentine ambassador is planned for the end of the week.



