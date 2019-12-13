3.41 RUB
Belarusian-Uzbek women's business forum to bring together about thousand participants
About 20 agreements and memorandums of cooperation plan to sign the participants of the Belarusian-Uzbek women's business forum. This was reported by Chairman of the Standing Committee of the Council of the Republic Sergei Rachkov during the meeting devoted to organizational issues. During the event there will be 6 thematic sections: the participants (about a thousand people) will discuss the issues of development in industry, agriculture, education, science, culture, health and tourism.
The section devoted to heavy industry will include a visit to the BelAZ plant. As a result, it is expected to conclude contracts for the supply of tractors and automobile tires to Uzbekistan.
The most massive section is devoted to light industry. During its work the participants will visit the Kamvol enterprise.
