Belarusian dairy products presented at food exhibition in Egypt
More than 380 companies from 33 countries of the world exhibited their products. The business communities of Belarus and Egypt have already agreed on mutually beneficial cooperation at the meeting on the eve of the exhibition. 7 more domestic companies set off to present their products in Abu Dhabi. These are manufacturers of confectionery and potato chips.
