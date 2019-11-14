3.42 RUB
3.35 USD
3.56 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Metal-Expo 2019 exhibition gathers 570 companies from 34 countries
Ferrous and non-ferrous metallurgy, construction industry, modern equipment and the latest technology were presented at Metal-Expo 2019 International Exhibition in Moscow. The 25th forum is attended by 570 companies from 34 countries: Russia, Belarus, China, Germany, Italy, Ukraine, Austria, France, USA, Great Britain. Belarusian metal structures are widely represented on the Russian market today. Belarusian metallurgy products are widely used in engineering, almost all Russian tires are made of Belarusian steel cord.
The business program within Metal-Expo exhibition will be rich and filled with seminars, round table discussions and master classes on all topics of the metallurgical business.
President
All
Lukashenko: Belarusian soccer players have problems with physical fitness
Lukashenko's Action Plan and Bilateral Talks at Global Forum in Baku
President of Belarus reproaches UN Secretariat in brutal bureaucracy
Leaders of Belarus and Zimbabwe discuss number of issues in developing bilateral cooperation
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Russian Foreign Minister: Moscow open to contacts with Donald Trump's administration
Baltic extinction: number of newborns in Latvia failed to reach 10 thousand in 9 months
Vucic predicts withdrawal of American LNG from EU market and queues for Russian gas
UK may send troops to Ukraine if Trump cuts funding for Kiev
Regions
All
Incidents
All