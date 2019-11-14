Metal-Expo 2019 exhibition gathers 570 companies from 34 countries

Ferrous and non-ferrous metallurgy, construction industry, modern equipment and the latest technology were presented at Metal-Expo 2019 International Exhibition in Moscow. The 25th forum is attended by 570 companies from 34 countries: Russia, Belarus, China, Germany, Italy, Ukraine, Austria, France, USA, Great Britain. Belarusian metal structures are widely represented on the Russian market today. Belarusian metallurgy products are widely used in engineering, almost all Russian tires are made of Belarusian steel cord.



The business program within Metal-Expo exhibition will be rich and filled with seminars, round table discussions and master classes on all topics of the metallurgical business.



