BELSTAT: Belarus's GDP grew by 1.9% in January–August 2026

Belarus's GDP grew by 1.9% in January–August 2026, BelTA reports, citing the National Statistical Committee (BELSTAT).

According to the first estimate, GDP at current prices totaled BYN 209.1 billion, representing 101.9% of the January–August 2025 level in comparable prices. The GDP deflator index for January–August 2026 was 113% compared to the same period of the previous year.

As noted by BELSTAT, the shift in the timing of the grain and rapeseed harvest in 2026 relative to 2025 influenced the dynamics of gross value added and gross domestic product.