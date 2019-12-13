Belarusian statistics: GDP in 2022 amounts to 95.3%

According to the Ministry of Economy, in spite of the sanctions, all sectors were developing dynamically. The industry (especially our flagships in mechanical engineering) has been growing for the last four months. On the whole, the enterprises of the Ministry of Industry increased their output by 8%. The export increased by 15%.

“Profitability in the economy as a whole is at a high level, the profitability of sales in general 8.9%. The share of loss-making companies was decreasing during the year, this trend is quite stable. The amount of loans and debt burden on enterprises decreased, which also indicates that financially the company feels good. They do not have any restrictions here. As for export indices, at the beginning of the five-year plan we exported $5.8 billion worth of agricultural products, while by the end of 2022 we expect $8 billion, i.e. we substantially increase the volume of exports. On the whole, our trade balance is close to 5 billion. This is a very serious figure, it adds stability to our financial market.”