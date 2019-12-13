Belteleradiocompany and Udmurtia TV and Radio Broadcasting Company approve plan of joint work till 2025

Belarus and Russia keep on strengthening the interaction in all areas and first of all in economic field. A working group on cooperation between our country and the Udmurt Republic discussed it today. Time dictates the priorities of interaction. Today it is important to minimize the consequences of the sanctions pressure. The parties intend to develop the commodity supply chain, expand participation of Belarusian equipment manufacturers in upgrading material and technical base of Udmurt enterprises as well as increase supplies of local construction materials to the Russian market.



Dmitry Matusevich, Chairman of the State Property Committee of Belarus:



Udmurtia is quite a developed industrial region. We get a lot of raw materials from there, which are necessary for our industry. On the Belarusian side the export grows, it is more than 113% now. This year there will be an absolute record in the products supply.



Konstantin Suntsov, First Deputy Chairman of the Government of the Udmurt Republic of Russia:



If you come to the Republic of Udmurtia today, you drive in from the fields - the Belarusian tractors are driving. Most of our public transport in the capital and many other cities is MAZ. Today, we have 252 Udmurt companies actively exporting to Belarus. So, there are a lot of spheres. We discussed a possibility of our company's production here in view of the beneficial geographic location of your republic.



A number of agreements were signed at the meeting. One of the documents deals with information policy. There is a great demand for objective news and a clear evaluation of how our countries are developing and what is going on in the world. The heads of Belteleradiocompany and Udmurtia TV and Radio Broadcasting Company approved a plan of joint work ending 2025.



