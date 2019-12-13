3.43 RUB
Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin will try to resolve all controversial issues between Minsk and Moscow
The expectations from this meeting are quite big: Minsk and Moscow have disagreements, primarily of economic nature. Russian companies reduced oil supplies to the minimum. Russia's tax maneuver means a loss of $ 330 million for our country. In recent months, expert groups and members of the government have worked together in search of a compromise, but today is the moment of truth. Earlier, such an assessment of the upcoming talks was given by Alexander Lukashenko, as he was talking to the reporters. At the same time, the Belarusian side is also exploring alternative sources of oil supply. The leaders of the countries and other participants will be joined by members of the Russian delegation who previously were unable to arrive in Sochi on time due to difficult weather conditions.
