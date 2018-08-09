PresidentEconomyPoliticsSocietyHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Business delegation of Yangzhou paying 2-day visit to Mogilev region

A business delegation of the city Yangzhou is paying a two-day visit to the Mogilev region. Among the guests there are representatives of large corporations is the spheres of construction, engineering, lighting equipment, production of winter clothes and cable products. Yesterday they visited a number of enterprises in Osipovichi. A memorandum of cooperation was signed.

The delegation will also visit the first dairy holding and meet with specialists of the regional representation of the Belarusian Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

