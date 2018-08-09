3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PresidentEconomyPoliticsSocietyHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Business delegation of Yangzhou paying 2-day visit to Mogilev region
A business delegation of the city Yangzhou is paying a two-day visit to the Mogilev region. Among the guests there are representatives of large corporations is the spheres of construction, engineering, lighting equipment, production of winter clothes and cable products. Yesterday they visited a number of enterprises in Osipovichi. A memorandum of cooperation was signed.
The delegation will also visit the first dairy holding and meet with specialists of the regional representation of the Belarusian Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
President
All
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All