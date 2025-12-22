BNPP covers over 40% of the country's electricity needs; the next goal is a third power unit

Belarus' energy sector has made a quantum leap forward. Today, the nuclear power plant meets over 40% of the country's domestic electricity needs.

Due to growing demand, the construction of a third power unit at the Belarusian Nuclear Power Plant (BNPP) is planned. This will strengthen the country's energy independence and create the basis for the implementation of major innovative projects in industry, mechanical engineering, medicine, and agriculture.

"Today, the Belarusian Nuclear Power Plant (BNPP) has generated approximately 55 billion kWh, which has allowed it to replace approximately 14.8 billion cubic meters of natural gas. One of the key factors is that having a domestic nuclear power plant allows us to set tariffs independently of changes in global energy prices," emphasized Andrei Panchenko, CEO of the Belenergo State Production Association.