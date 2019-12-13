3.39 RUB
More than 10 thousand passenger cars sold by Belgee this year
The plant director Gennady Svidersky reported about it. The company was active during the pandemic. One of the workshops was modernized within six months. They have updated the software. And yesterday the first Geely Coolray came off the conveyor. Belarusian and Chinese colleagues worked remotely to produce it.
Belgee is also expanding its presence abroad. It managed to double the share of sales in the Russian market.
