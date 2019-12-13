3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
More than 50% of Grodno Region's exports go to Russia
Grodno Region found new sales markets and partners at the Forum of Regions. This was announced yesterday by head of Grodno Regional Executive Committee Vladimir Karanik at the plenary session of the Belarusian-Russian platform. They signed a number of agreements on economic, scientific, technical and cultural cooperation.
The Russian Federation accounts for more than 50% of Grodno Region's exports. They work with 74 regions of Russia in various directions.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All